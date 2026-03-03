PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Neutral Rating at KGI Securities

KGI Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. KGI Securities currently has a $55.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on PayPal from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Shares of PYPL opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is 10.35%.

In other news, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,993.40. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $49,114.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,357.96. This represents a 75.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,493 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Amicus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Market buyout/takeover rumors could lift valuation or spark takeover interest that supports a premium for shareholders.

An analyst (KGI, reported via Benzinga) reaffirmed a neutral rating but kept a $55 price target, implying meaningful upside vs. current levels and giving investors a near‑term valuation anchor.

Consensus brokerage coverage remains around a "Hold"/average recommendation, suggesting analysts are cautious but not bearish outright.

Longer‑term performance has lagged major indices, underscoring investor wariness about growth trajectory — context that can amplify reactions to newsflow.

Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead plaintiffs in a securities class action covering purchases between Feb. 25, 2025 and Feb. 2, 2026 — this creates legal uncertainty, potential costs, and distraction for management.

Additional firms (Robbins LLP, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bronstein, DJS, Schall, Robbins Geller, etc.) are circulating notices and lead‑plaintiff deadlines (Apr. 20, 2026), increasing the volume of litigation activity and public scrutiny.

Reporting highlights that PayPal has withdrawn long‑term 2027 targets and announced a CEO change — both raise questions about near‑term strategy and guidance, which can pressure sentiment and increase volatility.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

