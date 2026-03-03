Pepper Money (ASX:PPM) Insider Buys A$1,804,361.60 in Stock

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM – Get Free Report) insider Mario Rehayem acquired 764,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.36 per share, with a total value of A$1,804,361.60.
Pepper Money Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18.
Pepper Money Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 331.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Pepper Money’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.
About Pepper Money
Pepper Money Limited operates as a non-bank lender in the mortgage and asset finance markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Mortgages, Asset Finance, and Loan and Other Servicing. The Mortgages segment engages in the financing of residential home loans and small balance commercial real estate loans. The Asset Finance segment finances a range of asset types, such consumer, commercial, and novated leasing. The Loan and Other Servicing segment provides independent loan servicing, including residential home loans and personal loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pepper Money
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Pepper Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pepper Money and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.