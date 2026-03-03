Pepper Money (ASX:PPM) Insider Buys A$1,804,361.60 in Stock

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM – Get Free Report) insider Mario Rehayem acquired 764,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.36 per share, with a total value of A$1,804,361.60.

Get Pepper Money alerts:

Pepper Money Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Pepper Money Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 331.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Pepper Money’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

About Pepper Money

Pepper Money Limited operates as a non-bank lender in the mortgage and asset finance markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Mortgages, Asset Finance, and Loan and Other Servicing. The Mortgages segment engages in the financing of residential home loans and small balance commercial real estate loans. The Asset Finance segment finances a range of asset types, such consumer, commercial, and novated leasing. The Loan and Other Servicing segment provides independent loan servicing, including residential home loans and personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pepper Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pepper Money and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.