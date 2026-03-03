PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $156.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on PEP. BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.50.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.83%.
PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Key PepsiCo News
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Legal win removes a near-term litigation overhang: PepsiCo beat a would‑be class action challenging a smoker‑fee in its employee health plan, reducing potential legal costs and uncertainty. PepsiCo Beats Would-be Class Suit Over Health Plan’s Smoker Fee
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic reset and capital return program potentially re‑accelerate volume and shareholder value: PepsiCo announced price cuts on key snacks, a US$15B brand restage and authorized a US$10B buyback — a mix meant to boost volumes and reward shareholders. Snack Price Cuts And A US$10 Billion Buyback Could Be A Game Changer For PepsiCo (PEP)
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results stayed solid: Q4/earnings roundups show PepsiCo delivered revenue and EPS ahead of expectations, supporting the case that the business can still generate steady cash flow. Q4 Earnings Roundup: PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts largely neutral/hold: Consensus and several sell‑side analysts maintain Hold/sector‑perform ratings (e.g., Wells Fargo, TD Cowen); Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $165 but kept a sector‑perform view — small support but not a bullish stamp. RBC Raises Price Target on PepsiCo
- Neutral Sentiment: Market mentions and rankings: PepsiCo appears in coverage roundups (Zacks, Yahoo) that can drive short‑term flows but don’t change the core fundamentals. Beat the Market the Zacks Way
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty and investor lawsuits: Federal SEC changes giving companies more control over shareholder proposals sparked at least three investor suits and the shift has led to a lawsuit naming PepsiCo — a source of governance/regulatory uncertainty. Analysis: Trump’s SEC gave companies more power over investors
- Negative Sentiment: Longer‑term demand risk from health trends: Sector commentary highlights GLP‑1 weight‑loss drugs as a potential structural headwind for indulgent snacks — a thematic risk investors are watching for PepsiCo’s snack portfolio. SJM Surges 9%, But Hostess Weakness Clouds Outlook
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
