PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $156.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PEP. BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.50.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average of $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The firm has a market cap of $228.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

