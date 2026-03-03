Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 144899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $947.58 million, a PE ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.0142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) is a passive investment vehicle that holds overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties located in the Permian Basin region of West Texas. Established in 1980 by Apache Oil Company, the Trust does not engage in exploration or production activities. Instead, it owns net profit interests on specified acreage, allowing unitholders to participate directly in the cash flows generated by hydrocarbon extraction without bearing the costs or risks associated with day-to-day field operations.

The Trust’s interests cover acreage predominantly in Reeves and Loving Counties, where mature wells have been developed over several decades.

