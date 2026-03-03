Pfizer Inc. $PFE Stake Reduced by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,103 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $2,270,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,928,730,000 after buying an additional 10,198,330 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,718,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662,309 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 75.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,689,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,398,000 after buying an additional 3,722,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,561,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,240 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase‑3 PADCEV readout with Astellas — Reinforces oncology revenue potential and a meaningful non‑COVID growth driver for Pfizer. PADCEV Phase 3 Results

Positive Phase‑3 PADCEV readout with Astellas — Reinforces oncology revenue potential and a meaningful non‑COVID growth driver for Pfizer. Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded PFE to Buy with a $35 target — analyst upgrade provides a bullish catalyst and a sizable upside target versus current levels. Argus Upgrade

Argus upgraded PFE to Buy with a $35 target — analyst upgrade provides a bullish catalyst and a sizable upside target versus current levels. Positive Sentiment: Technical/institutional interest and yield attract traders — social and data signals point to technical recovery, notable options activity and institutional buying that support near‑term demand. Technical & Institutional Interest

Technical/institutional interest and yield attract traders — social and data signals point to technical recovery, notable options activity and institutional buying that support near‑term demand. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen conference presentation transcript available — may contain management commentary on guidance, pipeline timelines and margin outlook; useful for parsing near‑term execution plans. TD Cowen Transcript

TD Cowen conference presentation transcript available — may contain management commentary on guidance, pipeline timelines and margin outlook; useful for parsing near‑term execution plans. Neutral Sentiment: Partner Valneva investor activity — Valneva highlights upcoming VLA15 readout, which Pfizer as partner will report; outcome could be a minor catalyst or non‑event depending on results. Valneva Investor Conferences

Partner Valneva investor activity — Valneva highlights upcoming VLA15 readout, which Pfizer as partner will report; outcome could be a minor catalyst or non‑event depending on results. Negative Sentiment: Pfizer withdrew Zumrad EMA filing — regulatory setback that delays potential European approval and associated revenue; markets view this as an immediate negative for near‑term pipeline commercialization. Zumrad EMA Withdrawal

Pfizer withdrew Zumrad EMA filing — regulatory setback that delays potential European approval and associated revenue; markets view this as an immediate negative for near‑term pipeline commercialization. Negative Sentiment: CEO flags issues with FDA vaccine leadership — signals regulatory friction that could slow vaccine approvals or complicate interactions with the U.S. regulator, adding execution risk. CEO Comments on FDA

CEO flags issues with FDA vaccine leadership — signals regulatory friction that could slow vaccine approvals or complicate interactions with the U.S. regulator, adding execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/coverage notes highlight headwinds — coverage points to flat guidance, falling COVID product sales and looming patent cliffs that cap upside and justify cautious positioning by some investors. Analyst Concerns

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Featured Articles

