Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

PECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $42.00 price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 146.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,349,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,169,000 after purchasing an additional 166,108 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,308,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,377,000 after buying an additional 325,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,942,000 after buying an additional 65,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after buying an additional 86,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,850,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.