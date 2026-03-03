Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 418,831 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 29th total of 329,882 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 870.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 481 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 870.8 days.

Playtech Stock Performance

PYTCF opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. Playtech has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYTCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Playtech to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Playtech

Playtech is a leading provider of software and services for the global online gambling and financial trading industries. The company offers a comprehensive suite of technology solutions designed to support online casinos, sports betting, poker, bingo and live dealer experiences. Through a unified back-office platform, Playtech enables operators to manage player accounts, payments, compliance and marketing across a diverse range of verticals and brands.

The company’s product portfolio includes a proprietary casino platform, a sportsbook engine, live dealer studios and a variety of branded slot and table games.

Featured Articles

