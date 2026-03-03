Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

PLTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Playtika from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Playtika from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $3.75 price target on Playtika in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTK

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. Playtika has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.96). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 211.76% and a negative net margin of 7.49%.The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 51,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 12.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 102,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 536.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,685 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has built a reputation for creating engaging, social casino and casual gaming experiences. Playtika’s platform leverages data-driven analytics and in-game community features to drive player retention and monetization across multiple titles.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes flagship social casino games such as Slotomania, Bingo Blitz and Caesars Casino, as well as skill-based and casual offerings like World Series of Poker and House of Fun.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.