Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given New $4.25 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.75 to $4.25 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Playtika from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Loop Capital set a $3.75 price objective on Playtika in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Playtika from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTK

Playtika Stock Down 10.0%

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $2.78 on Monday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.96). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 211.76% and a negative net margin of 7.49%.The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Playtika by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has built a reputation for creating engaging, social casino and casual gaming experiences. Playtika’s platform leverages data-driven analytics and in-game community features to drive player retention and monetization across multiple titles.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes flagship social casino games such as Slotomania, Bingo Blitz and Caesars Casino, as well as skill-based and casual offerings like World Series of Poker and House of Fun.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.