Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.5455.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPOP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Popular from $153.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Popular from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $138.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.79. Popular has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $149.31.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $806.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

In other Popular news, Director Alejandro M. Sanchez sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $204,373.35. Following the sale, the director owned 3,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,002.75. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alejandro M. Ballester sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $312,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,992.50. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 70,181 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Popular by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 439,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,282,000 after buying an additional 147,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $4,190,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company’s product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

