PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$32.09 and last traded at C$31.79, with a volume of 700353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.57.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.92 per share, with a total value of C$251,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 68,850 shares in the company, valued at C$2,059,992. This represents a 13.90% increase in their position. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas. Property arrangements can be contracted as lease issuances, farmouts, drilling commitments, or seismic option agreements.

