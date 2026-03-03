Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,131 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $122,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after buying an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,014,000 after buying an additional 2,195,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $163.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: PG disclosed a major shareholder-return plan — roughly $10 billion in payouts — which supports income-oriented investors and signals confidence from management about cash generation. This is a clear catalyst that can underpin the stock over time. $10 Billion Payout Plan

PG disclosed a major shareholder-return plan — roughly $10 billion in payouts — which supports income-oriented investors and signals confidence from management about cash generation. This is a clear catalyst that can underpin the stock over time. Positive Sentiment: PG remains a Dividend King and is highlighted as a reliable income stock for passive-income investors — reinforcing its appeal to dividend-focused funds and long-term holders. Dividend King Coverage

PG remains a Dividend King and is highlighted as a reliable income stock for passive-income investors — reinforcing its appeal to dividend-focused funds and long-term holders. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed an EPS beat and Procter & Gamble provided FY2026 EPS guidance (6.830–7.090) that roughly matches analyst expectations — earnings resilience that supports valuation. (Revenue was slightly below consensus, so upside is modest.) Q4 Earnings & Guidance

Q4 results showed an EPS beat and Procter & Gamble provided FY2026 EPS guidance (6.830–7.090) that roughly matches analyst expectations — earnings resilience that supports valuation. (Revenue was slightly below consensus, so upside is modest.) Neutral Sentiment: PG is rolling out product and marketing initiatives — Gain Plus (new formulas and packaging) and a consumer-facing stunt for the Spruce Weed & Grass Killer brand (new mascot “Bruce the Spruce Dog”) — which support long-term brand health but are unlikely to drive near-term shares. Gain Plus Launch Spruce Mascot

PG is rolling out product and marketing initiatives — Gain Plus (new formulas and packaging) and a consumer-facing stunt for the Spruce Weed & Grass Killer brand (new mascot “Bruce the Spruce Dog”) — which support long-term brand health but are unlikely to drive near-term shares. Neutral Sentiment: A recent Forbes piece comparing P&G to Estée Lauder frames P&G as the more defensive, diversified choice — useful context for investors reallocating within consumer staples but not an immediate price driver. Forbes Comparison

A recent Forbes piece comparing P&G to Estée Lauder frames P&G as the more defensive, diversified choice — useful context for investors reallocating within consumer staples but not an immediate price driver. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares in late February — a large reduction in her personal position (about 84% decrease), disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing. Insider sales can spook investors even when they’re for personal-liquidity reasons. SEC Form 4

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

