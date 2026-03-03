Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given New $28.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price target on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Progyny Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $17.60 on Monday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 303.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Progyny by 61.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

