ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 15751229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical strikes and escalating conflict in the Middle East have driven a sharp risk premium into oil, boosting benchmarks and supporting leveraged long oil products like UCO. Middle East Conflict Lifts Oil; Stocks Rebound From Early Declines
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts (Citi) now see Brent moving into the low‑to‑mid $80s as Iranian exports are curtailed and Hormuz transit risks persist — a direct bullish input for UCO’s underlying exposure. Citi sees oil spiking above $80 as Iran conflict rattles market
- Positive Sentiment: Production disruptions at Gulf facilities (QatarEnergy) and tanker traffic bottlenecks raise near‑term supply concerns across oil and LNG markets, adding fuel to crude’s rally. Natural gas prices jump as Qatar says it is shutting down production after Iranian strikes
- Positive Sentiment: WTI and Brent have climbed amid OPEC+’s modest output increases and growing spec positioning, reinforcing short‑term momentum for oil‑long instruments. WTI Climbs 1.48% as Iran War Escalates, OPEC+ Holds Back and Spec Positioning Builds
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. officials say broader measures to blunt price pain may be considered, but there is no confirmed plan to sell SPR oil right now — the policy balance (talk of intervention vs. no immediate SPR sale) leaves the oil price reaction mixed. US not currently discussing sale of oil from SPR, source says
- Neutral Sentiment: EU policymakers expect no immediate oil‑security impact, which could limit the duration of a price spike if confirmed — an important conditional offset to upside risks. EU policymakers expect no immediate oil security impact from Iran conflict, email shows
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. officials (Secretary of State Rubio) said the U.S. will take steps to mitigate higher energy costs for Americans — any concrete intervention (e.g., coordinated releases, policy measures) could cap crude rallies and pressure UCO. US will take action to mitigate oil price spike for Americans, Rubio says
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65.
ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.
