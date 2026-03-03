ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 15751229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 115,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 202.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

