Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank's stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.54.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE PB opened at $70.97 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 31.22%.The company had revenue of $317.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $56,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 107,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,622.12. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,050 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $76,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,075 shares in the company, valued at $589,475. This trade represents a 11.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,050 shares of company stock worth $1,075,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 346,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,345 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 182.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 67,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Prosperity Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company provides deposit products, business and real estate lending, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services.

Originally chartered in 1911 as First National Bank in McKinney, Texas, the organization rebranded to Prosperity Bank in 2009 following a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at deepening its regional presence.

