Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on METC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $57.80.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 3,603.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

