Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Chairman Eric Cremers Sells 169,200 Shares

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) Chairman Eric Cremers sold 169,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $3,627,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 709,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,459.52. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of RYN opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 97.94%.The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Rayonier from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc (NYSE: RYN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in timberland ownership and management. The company’s core business revolves around sustainably growing, harvesting, and marketing timber and timber-related products. Rayonier’s timberland portfolio encompasses approximately 2.7 million acres across the United States and New Zealand, focusing on softwood and hardwood fiber for use in paper, packaging and building materials.

Rayonier operates through two primary segments: Timber and Real Estate Solutions.

See Also

