Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

REG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Regency Centers from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.7%

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $79.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $763,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 272,133 shares in the company, valued at $20,763,747.90. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 441.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 50.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,786,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Regency Centers

Here are the key news stories impacting Regency Centers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $85 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling additional upside versus current levels. Barclays Raises PT

Barclays raised its price target to $85 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling additional upside versus current levels. Positive Sentiment: Truist boosted its target to $84 and reiterated a “buy” stance, another analyst upgrade likely supporting buying interest. Truist Raises PT

Truist boosted its target to $84 and reiterated a “buy” stance, another analyst upgrade likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst coverage remains constructive — coverage summary shows an average rating around “Moderate Buy,” which helps validate the upgrades and sustain investor confidence. Analyst Consensus

Consensus analyst coverage remains constructive — coverage summary shows an average rating around “Moderate Buy,” which helps validate the upgrades and sustain investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Benzinga’s roundup of analyst expectations highlights continued favorable sentiment on REG’s fundamentals and cash flow profile, reinforcing the upgrade momentum. Analyst Expectations

Benzinga’s roundup of analyst expectations highlights continued favorable sentiment on REG’s fundamentals and cash flow profile, reinforcing the upgrade momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Regency updated its investor presentation for upcoming conferences — a routine but helpful step to re-engage investors and articulate strategy/metrics; this is supportive but not a catalyst by itself. Investor Presentation Update

Regency updated its investor presentation for upcoming conferences — a routine but helpful step to re-engage investors and articulate strategy/metrics; this is supportive but not a catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at Citi’s Miami Global Property CEO Conference (transcript available); investor takeaways depend on execution/forward guidance discussed, but presence at the conference increases transparency. Citi Conference Transcript

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

Further Reading

