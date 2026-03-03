Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,400. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,274 shares of company stock worth $4,142,738 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $865.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $627.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $790.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $771.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $684.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

