Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $765.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $745.00 to $765.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on REGN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $627.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2%

REGN stock opened at $790.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $771.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $684.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,169.59. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,738. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,969,000 after purchasing an additional 73,176 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 92,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,121,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $64,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

