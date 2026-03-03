Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Dillard’s (DDS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS):

2/28/2026 – Dillard’s was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/25/2026 – Dillard’s had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $524.00 to $449.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Dillard’s had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $700.00 to $650.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Dillard’s was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

1/21/2026 – Dillard’s had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.30%.

Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

