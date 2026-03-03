ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) & Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED) Financial Comparison

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD – Get Free Report) and Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Nanovibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10% Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ReShape Lifesciences and Nanovibronix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Nanovibronix.

Volatility & Risk

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Nanovibronix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 0.00 -$81.15 million N/A N/A Nanovibronix $2.56 million 0.84 -$3.70 million ($41.74) -0.05

Nanovibronix has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Summary

Nanovibronix beats ReShape Lifesciences on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Nanovibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

