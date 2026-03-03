ResMed Inc. $RMD Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 52.7% in the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ResMed from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $281.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.27.

Shares of RMD opened at $257.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.92 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 27.53%.ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $1,240,063.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 466,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,837,766.58. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $502,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,102.63. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,082 shares of company stock worth $4,134,807 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

