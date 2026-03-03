Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $94.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 2.06. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $122.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $103.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.56%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $444,025.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,190,445.12. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,350 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $371,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,354. This represents a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 25,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,015 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

