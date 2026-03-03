Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RYTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

Get Our Latest Report on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $94.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $122.20. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 2.06.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $444,025.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,512 shares in the company, valued at $11,190,445.12. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $371,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,354. This trade represents a 13.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 25,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,015 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.