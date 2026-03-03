Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 70.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 74.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 53.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 53,028.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 44,544 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roblox from $159.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $4,717,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 257,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,570,349.68. This represents a 18.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 40,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $2,732,630.58. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 703,144 shares of company stock worth $51,681,640. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBLX stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The business’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

