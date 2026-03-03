Rotork (RTOXF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Rotork to post earnings of $0.1320 per share and revenue of $565.8240 million for the quarter.

Rotork Stock Up 11.5%

Shares of Rotork stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Rotork has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Separately, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Rotork to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Rotork is a global provider of precision flow control equipment, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of industrial actuators, gearboxes and associated control systems. Its core product portfolio includes electric, pneumatic and hydraulic actuators, as well as manual gearing solutions, each engineered to automate and regulate the movement of valves, dampers and other critical process equipment.

Beyond its actuator range, Rotork offers a suite of instrumentation and control products, such as smart positioners, telemetry modules and condition-monitoring systems, designed to enhance process safety and efficiency.

