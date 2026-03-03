Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Price

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DEA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.99.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 0.96. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 642.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,759.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,000,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 946,381 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $8,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 488,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $5,179,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,124,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

