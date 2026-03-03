Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Price

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Truist Financial upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business had revenue of $289.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.20 million. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 403.9% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,048,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,305,000 after acquiring an additional 840,642 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,100,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,356,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 426,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,023,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) is a publicly traded holding company that provides specialized services to the asset management industry. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers outsourced fund administration, securities lending, prime brokerage, and capital markets solutions designed to support hedge funds, private equity firms, mutual funds and other institutional investors. By leveraging a combination of technology platforms and industry expertise, The Pennant Group helps clients streamline middle- and back-office processes, enhance operational efficiency and manage regulatory requirements.

Key service offerings include fund accounting and reporting, trade settlement and reconciliation, risk monitoring, securities lending programs and execution support across a range of asset classes.

