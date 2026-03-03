Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.4690, with a volume of 219746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Royce Otc Micro Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Royce Otc Micro by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,614,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,828 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,043,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Royce Otc Micro by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,022,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 212,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Royce Otc Micro by 12.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 114,526 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royce Otc Micro

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc (NYSE: RMT) is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.

Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.

