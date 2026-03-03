SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBAC. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $219.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $252.00 to $233.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

View Our Latest Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $198.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $177.49 and a twelve month high of $245.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.80 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 523.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $27,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 105.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting SBA Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting SBA Communications this week:

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.