SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $223.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $233.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Williams Trading set a $237.00 price objective on SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $198.92 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $177.49 and a 1 year high of $245.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.83 and a 200-day moving average of $194.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.80 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,082,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 599.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,891,000 after buying an additional 92,564 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 29,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

