Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Sold by BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,897,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593,590 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF accounts for about 5.7% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $49,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 91.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $29.37.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

