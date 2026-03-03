Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Price

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $201.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 688.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 112,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

