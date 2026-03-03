Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.0050. Searchlight Minerals shares last traded at $0.0050, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

Searchlight Minerals Stock Down 13.8%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Searchlight Minerals Company Profile

Searchlight Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) is a Canada‐based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of critical minerals, with an emphasis on rare earth elements (REEs). The company pursues both grassroots and advanced‐stage projects, targeting deposits that contain magnet‐grade and heavy rare earths used in high‐tech, clean‐energy and defense applications.

The company’s primary asset is the Crownpoint Rare Earth Project in New Mexico, where Searchlight is conducting systematic drilling, resource modeling and metallurgical test work.

