Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Septerna in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Septerna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Septerna in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Septerna Stock Down 1.3%

Insider Transactions at Septerna

SEPN stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. Septerna has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Bhatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $115,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 174,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,834.73. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Septerna

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Septerna by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Septerna during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Septerna in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Septerna in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

