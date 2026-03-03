SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.2750, with a volume of 1921718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Get SFL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised SFL from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Report on SFL

SFL Stock Up 2.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 0.47.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.36 million. SFL had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.SFL’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

SFL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SFL by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

(Get Free Report)

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) is an independent owner of modern, large-size ocean-going vessels that provides finance and leasing services to the global shipping industry. The company’s fleet encompasses a diversified mix of crude oil tankers, product and chemical tankers, liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units. By structuring long-term charter agreements and bareboat leases with major oil companies, commodity traders and offshore operators, Ship Finance International seeks to deliver stable cash flows and risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

In its core business, Ship Finance International acquires or finances vessels through forward sales agreements and then charters them out under fixed-rate contracts, typically ranging from five to 20 years in duration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.