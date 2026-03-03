Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Jared Isaacman Acquires 159,244 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 159,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.15 per share, for a total transaction of $7,030,622.60. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,321,207 shares in the company, valued at $58,331,289.05. This represents a 13.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Jared Isaacman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Jared Isaacman bought 136,993 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,627,721.34.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 6.3%

NYSE:FOUR opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Freedom Capital cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOUR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 410.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Shift4 Payments

Here are the key news stories impacting Shift4 Payments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major insider purchases — Jared Isaacman boosted his stake materially with two recent buys (roughly 137k and 159k shares at ~$48.38 and ~$44.15). Large insider purchases from a >10% holder are a strong signal of insider confidence and likely supported the stock today. SEC filing: Jared Isaacman insider buys

Major insider purchases — Jared Isaacman boosted his stake materially with two recent buys (roughly 137k and 159k shares at ~$48.38 and ~$44.15). Large insider purchases from a >10% holder are a strong signal of insider confidence and likely supported the stock today. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley trimmed its target but kept a Buy — B. Riley reduced its target to $120 post-Q4 but retained a Buy recommendation, which keeps institutional bullishness visible to the market. B. Riley reduces target to $120

B. Riley trimmed its target but kept a Buy — B. Riley reduced its target to $120 post-Q4 but retained a Buy recommendation, which keeps institutional bullishness visible to the market. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson lowered its price target (from $104 to $82) but kept a Buy rating — a smaller downgrade in optimism that still signals confidence in longer-term upside. DA Davidson PT cut to $82

DA Davidson lowered its price target (from $104 to $82) but kept a Buy rating — a smaller downgrade in optimism that still signals confidence in longer-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its target sharply (from $81 to $56) and moved to Neutral — a sizable re‑rating that likely weighed on sentiment and contributed to intra‑day volatility. Goldman Sachs cuts to Neutral, PT $56

Goldman Sachs cut its target sharply (from $81 to $56) and moved to Neutral — a sizable re‑rating that likely weighed on sentiment and contributed to intra‑day volatility. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigation announced — Purcell & Lefkowitz launched an inquiry into possible board fiduciary breaches related to recent corporate actions; legal scrutiny increases risk and can pressure the stock. PR Newswire: shareholder investigation

Shareholder investigation announced — Purcell & Lefkowitz launched an inquiry into possible board fiduciary breaches related to recent corporate actions; legal scrutiny increases risk and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms lowered expectations or moved to Hold — Wells Fargo, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Freedom Capital and others trimmed forecasts or ratings, adding aggregate negative analyst pressure. Analyst downgrades/expectations lowered

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.