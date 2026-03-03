Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Jared Isaacman Acquires 159,244 Shares

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2026

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOURGet Free Report) major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 159,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.15 per share, for a total transaction of $7,030,622.60. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,321,207 shares in the company, valued at $58,331,289.05. This represents a 13.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jared Isaacman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 26th, Jared Isaacman bought 136,993 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,627,721.34.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 6.3%

NYSE:FOUR opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOURGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Freedom Capital cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOUR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 410.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Shift4 Payments

Here are the key news stories impacting Shift4 Payments this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Major insider purchases — Jared Isaacman boosted his stake materially with two recent buys (roughly 137k and 159k shares at ~$48.38 and ~$44.15). Large insider purchases from a >10% holder are a strong signal of insider confidence and likely supported the stock today. SEC filing: Jared Isaacman insider buys
  • Positive Sentiment: B. Riley trimmed its target but kept a Buy — B. Riley reduced its target to $120 post-Q4 but retained a Buy recommendation, which keeps institutional bullishness visible to the market. B. Riley reduces target to $120
  • Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson lowered its price target (from $104 to $82) but kept a Buy rating — a smaller downgrade in optimism that still signals confidence in longer-term upside. DA Davidson PT cut to $82
  • Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its target sharply (from $81 to $56) and moved to Neutral — a sizable re‑rating that likely weighed on sentiment and contributed to intra‑day volatility. Goldman Sachs cuts to Neutral, PT $56
  • Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigation announced — Purcell & Lefkowitz launched an inquiry into possible board fiduciary breaches related to recent corporate actions; legal scrutiny increases risk and can pressure the stock. PR Newswire: shareholder investigation
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms lowered expectations or moved to Hold — Wells Fargo, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Freedom Capital and others trimmed forecasts or ratings, adding aggregate negative analyst pressure. Analyst downgrades/expectations lowered

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.