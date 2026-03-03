Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Jared Isaacman Buys 136,993 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jared Isaacman bought 136,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $6,627,721.34. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,161,963 shares in the company, valued at $56,215,769.94. The trade was a 13.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Jared Isaacman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 27th, Jared Isaacman acquired 159,244 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.15 per share, for a total transaction of $7,030,622.60.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $108.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average is $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $71.00 price objective on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shift4 Payments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major insider purchases — Jared Isaacman boosted his stake materially with two recent buys (roughly 137k and 159k shares at ~$48.38 and ~$44.15). Large insider purchases from a >10% holder are a strong signal of insider confidence and likely supported the stock today. SEC filing: Jared Isaacman insider buys

Major insider purchases — Jared Isaacman boosted his stake materially with two recent buys (roughly 137k and 159k shares at ~$48.38 and ~$44.15). Large insider purchases from a >10% holder are a strong signal of insider confidence and likely supported the stock today. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley trimmed its target but kept a Buy — B. Riley reduced its target to $120 post-Q4 but retained a Buy recommendation, which keeps institutional bullishness visible to the market. B. Riley reduces target to $120

B. Riley trimmed its target but kept a Buy — B. Riley reduced its target to $120 post-Q4 but retained a Buy recommendation, which keeps institutional bullishness visible to the market. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson lowered its price target (from $104 to $82) but kept a Buy rating — a smaller downgrade in optimism that still signals confidence in longer-term upside. DA Davidson PT cut to $82

DA Davidson lowered its price target (from $104 to $82) but kept a Buy rating — a smaller downgrade in optimism that still signals confidence in longer-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its target sharply (from $81 to $56) and moved to Neutral — a sizable re‑rating that likely weighed on sentiment and contributed to intra‑day volatility. Goldman Sachs cuts to Neutral, PT $56

Goldman Sachs cut its target sharply (from $81 to $56) and moved to Neutral — a sizable re‑rating that likely weighed on sentiment and contributed to intra‑day volatility. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigation announced — Purcell & Lefkowitz launched an inquiry into possible board fiduciary breaches related to recent corporate actions; legal scrutiny increases risk and can pressure the stock. PR Newswire: shareholder investigation

Shareholder investigation announced — Purcell & Lefkowitz launched an inquiry into possible board fiduciary breaches related to recent corporate actions; legal scrutiny increases risk and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms lowered expectations or moved to Hold — Wells Fargo, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Freedom Capital and others trimmed forecasts or ratings, adding aggregate negative analyst pressure. Analyst downgrades/expectations lowered

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.