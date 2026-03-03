Short Interest in abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM) Rises By 22.5%

abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,505 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the January 29th total of 11,838 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGEM opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $244.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.43. abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $45.76.

abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF

abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF ( NASDAQ:AGEM Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

The abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (AGEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund actively invests in dividend paying companies from emerging markets, selected based on proprietary quality and fundamental factors. AGEM was launched on Feb 18, 2025 and is issued by Abrdn.

