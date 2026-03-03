Short Interest in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Rises By 23.1%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,453,225 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 29th total of 26,360,014 shares. Approximately 35.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,465,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,465,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 35.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,728,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,099,000 after buying an additional 3,815,471 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $47,960,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,774,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,760 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 3,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,312,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,647 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 33.29%.The business had revenue of $821.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

Further Reading

