Short Interest in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Increases By 23.5%

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,148,513 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the January 29th total of 929,786 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 252,301 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 252,301 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $124.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average of $112.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $39,931.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,167.28. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $29,922.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,200.80. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,969. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.