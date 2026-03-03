Short Interest in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expands By 23.5%

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,014,076 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the January 29th total of 6,490,309 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,079,979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,079,979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 253.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 249,954 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Price Performance

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $291.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. ADTRAN’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc is a global provider of networking and communications equipment, specializing in broadband access solutions for service providers, enterprises and government organizations. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, the company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms that enable high-speed Internet access over fiber, copper and wireless networks. Its core offerings include fiber access and aggregation equipment, Ethernet switches, customer premises equipment (CPE) and network management systems designed to support both legacy and next-generation broadband deployments.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of optical line terminals (OLTs), optical network terminals (ONTs), multiservice access gateways and virtualized access solutions.

