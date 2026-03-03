Short Interest in Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AENT) Increases By 22.7%

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 500,254 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the January 29th total of 407,655 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,331 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,331 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Entertainment by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 145,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Entertainment by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 130,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 62,510 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Entertainment by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 123,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Entertainment by 29.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AENT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alliance Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alliance Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Alliance Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on Alliance Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Up 3.1%

AENT stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Alliance Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Alliance Entertainment had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.06%.The firm had revenue of $368.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.38 million.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a distributor of physical media and related entertainment products, serving retailers, public libraries and online merchants. The company’s core business revolves around the wholesale distribution of music and video titles on CD, DVD and Blu-ray formats, as well as vinyl records, audiobooks, video games and select gift and novelty items. By maintaining a broad catalog of new and catalog titles, Alliance Entertainment enables brick-and-mortar and e-commerce channels to access an extensive range of products from major and independent labels.

In addition to its product offerings, Alliance Entertainment provides supply-chain and logistics services designed to streamline inventory management and order fulfillment.

