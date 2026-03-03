Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.43.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46. Sunrun had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 163,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $3,268,687.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,578,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,498,955.25. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 6,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $108,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 639,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,376,158. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 468,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,020 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,284 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 498,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 146,588 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,403,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Sunrun by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,821,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Sunrun by 47.3% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 51,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat consensus — Sunrun reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS for Q4 (revenue and EPS beats highlighted in the earnings presentation), supporting the company’s underlying profitability improvement. Earnings Presentation

Q4 results materially beat consensus — Sunrun reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS for Q4 (revenue and EPS beats highlighted in the earnings presentation), supporting the company’s underlying profitability improvement. Positive Sentiment: The Goldman Sachs Group raised its price target to $24 and reiterated a Buy — a bullish institutional view that signals significant upside vs. current levels. Goldman Sachs PT Raise

The Goldman Sachs Group raised its price target to $24 and reiterated a Buy — a bullish institutional view that signals significant upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: Another outlet reported a separate $25 price-target raise, adding to pockets of analyst optimism about Sunrun’s longer-term upside. Price Target Raised to $25

Another outlet reported a separate $25 price-target raise, adding to pockets of analyst optimism about Sunrun’s longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed — a Benzinga deep dive summarizes four recent ratings and shows divergent views that increase day-to-day volatility. Analyst Perspectives

Analyst coverage is mixed — a Benzinga deep dive summarizes four recent ratings and shows divergent views that increase day-to-day volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho trimmed its price target from $25 to $22 but left an Outperform rating — a modestly less bullish view that still implies substantial upside versus today’s price. Mizuho PT Trim

Mizuho trimmed its price target from $25 to $22 but left an Outperform rating — a modestly less bullish view that still implies substantial upside versus today’s price. Negative Sentiment: Installation volumes fell in Q4 2025 and management cited regulatory uncertainty and a business-model shift as headwinds for 2026 guidance — this materially raises near-term growth risk. Installation Volumes Fall

Installation volumes fell in Q4 2025 and management cited regulatory uncertainty and a business-model shift as headwinds for 2026 guidance — this materially raises near-term growth risk. Negative Sentiment: Several firms have moved more bearish — GLJ Research cut RUN to Sell and Jefferies cut to Hold; those downgrades have driven investor selling pressure and contributed to the shares gapping down. GLJ Sell Cut Jefferies Hold Cut Shares Gap Down

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

