Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUN. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 target price on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Sunrun Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.43.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46. Sunrun had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.22%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 163,844 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $3,268,687.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,578,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,498,955.25. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $127,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 405,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,218,220.40. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,020. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $1,046,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,868,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,628 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Sunrun by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 148,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat consensus — Sunrun reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS for Q4 (revenue and EPS beats highlighted in the earnings presentation), supporting the company’s underlying profitability improvement. Earnings Presentation

Q4 results materially beat consensus — Sunrun reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS for Q4 (revenue and EPS beats highlighted in the earnings presentation), supporting the company’s underlying profitability improvement. Positive Sentiment: The Goldman Sachs Group raised its price target to $24 and reiterated a Buy — a bullish institutional view that signals significant upside vs. current levels. Goldman Sachs PT Raise

The Goldman Sachs Group raised its price target to $24 and reiterated a Buy — a bullish institutional view that signals significant upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: Another outlet reported a separate $25 price-target raise, adding to pockets of analyst optimism about Sunrun’s longer-term upside. Price Target Raised to $25

Another outlet reported a separate $25 price-target raise, adding to pockets of analyst optimism about Sunrun’s longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed — a Benzinga deep dive summarizes four recent ratings and shows divergent views that increase day-to-day volatility. Analyst Perspectives

Analyst coverage is mixed — a Benzinga deep dive summarizes four recent ratings and shows divergent views that increase day-to-day volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho trimmed its price target from $25 to $22 but left an Outperform rating — a modestly less bullish view that still implies substantial upside versus today’s price. Mizuho PT Trim

Mizuho trimmed its price target from $25 to $22 but left an Outperform rating — a modestly less bullish view that still implies substantial upside versus today’s price. Negative Sentiment: Installation volumes fell in Q4 2025 and management cited regulatory uncertainty and a business-model shift as headwinds for 2026 guidance — this materially raises near-term growth risk. Installation Volumes Fall

Installation volumes fell in Q4 2025 and management cited regulatory uncertainty and a business-model shift as headwinds for 2026 guidance — this materially raises near-term growth risk. Negative Sentiment: Several firms have moved more bearish — GLJ Research cut RUN to Sell and Jefferies cut to Hold; those downgrades have driven investor selling pressure and contributed to the shares gapping down. GLJ Sell Cut Jefferies Hold Cut Shares Gap Down

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

