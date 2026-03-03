Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.58 and last traded at C$8.21, with a volume of 1647091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.07.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial cut Surge Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SGY

Surge Energy Price Performance

About Surge Energy

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.08. The firm has a market cap of C$812.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.88.

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.