Synthomer (SYYYF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYYYF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0714 per share and revenue of $1.3436 billion for the quarter.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Stock Down 31.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYYYF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Synthomer has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.86.

About Synthomer

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc is a UK‐based specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and supplies synthetic polymers and latex products to a broad range of industries. The company’s portfolio includes emulsion polymers, synthetic latex, styrene butadiene and nitrile dispersions, as well as functional additives for coatings, adhesives, sealants and construction markets. Its solutions are designed to enhance performance in applications such as paints and coatings, paper and packaging, textiles, hygiene products and engineered materials.

Synthomer’s core activities center on research and development of water‐based polymer technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.