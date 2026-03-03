T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $102.23.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $103.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.54. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $118.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 20.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $434,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 47,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,519.92. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.