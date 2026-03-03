Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,476 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 4.1% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $90,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,650,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 109.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,526,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,640,000 after buying an additional 1,842,951 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 268.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,499,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,152,000 after buying an additional 1,820,852 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,587,000 after buying an additional 1,593,786 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 135.5% during the second quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,218,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,363,000 after buying an additional 1,276,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $368.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.